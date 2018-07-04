PMC to reward civic staff for following one-child policy

The PMC approved a proposal to give Rs 50,000 to such civic staff. The PMC approved a proposal to give Rs 50,000 to such civic staff.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is going to award those employees who follow the one-child policy. The PMC’s Standing Committee on Tuesday approved a proposal to give Rs 50,000 to such civic staff. “The PMC had earlier decided to give an additional increment to such civic staff… however, there were some administrative problems in the implementation, so… one-time cash gift of Rs 50,000 would be given to them,” said Yogesh Mulick, chairperson of the Standing Committee.

In another decision, the standing committee empowered the municipal chief to take a decision on granting special leave to civic staff who have mentally challenged or differently-abled children. “The state coordination committee constituted to study issues pertaining to differently-abled children has recommended special leave of 730 days to the civic staff…” said Mulick. The special leave would be applicable till the child turns 22.

