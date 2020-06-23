Pune: PMC to restrict entry of local residents, contractors to civic offices

Over 100 civic staffers have tested positive for Covid-19 till now, and 10 have succumbed to the infection. Over 100 civic staffers have tested positive for Covid-19 till now, and 10 have succumbed to the infection.

With increasing number of Covid-19 cases reported among civic staff and corporators, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to restrict the entry of local residents and contractors in civic offices.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol had earlier urged the civic administration to follow the steps taken by neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in restricting entry of local residents. “The PCMC has banned visits of local residents and contractors to civic offices. The elected representatives have also been asked not to bring more than one person with them, while visiting civic offices,” he said.

Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said the PMC will follow the suggestions made by the Mayor.

The PMC offices witness large footfall every day from contractors and residents, while the office-bearers are often visited by political leaders and their supporters. In the last one week, two senior PMC corporators have tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19), including a Congress corporator whose entire family, including his father, a former state minister, has been put in isolation.

The PMC administration recently also asked its officers to note down deatils of all visitors.

Over 100 civic staffers have tested positive for Covid-19 till now, and 10 have succumbed to the infection.

