PMC to restart jumbo Covid-19 hospital as backup measure

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to restart the jumbo Covid-19 hospital at CoEP ground in phases, starting Monday, to ensure there is no shortage of beds for patients.

The PMC has speeded up the process considering the increase in Covid-19 cases in the city. Mayor Murlidhar Mohol and municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar visited the jumbo facility to take stock of the situation.

Kumar said that the city has 23,000 active cases as of Monday, and 2,300 of them were hospitalised. “The hospitalisation of patients is 10 percent of those infected, while it was 18-20 percent last year. That means most of the patients have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic, and there is a lot of awareness among citizens,” he said.

Of the 2,300 hospitalised, there are 700 patients in government hospitals and 1,600 are in private hospitals, Kumar said. “The jumbo hospital is being restarted and a back up of 800 beds is being created to use them if needed. We would start with 250 beds and have the ability to take it to 800 beds,” Kumar said.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said private hospotal have also been directed to increase their capacity to take in Covid patients.

“There is no shortage of beds as of now. However, the PMC is taking special efforts to create beds for treatment of Covid-19 patients and already made available 550 beds in various covid care centres (CCC). The civic administration has also directed private hospitals to increase the capacity for treatment of Covid19 patients and a meeting of private hospitals has been convened by the municipal commissioner to direct them to increase beds for Covid patients,” he said.

The mayor said the jumbo Covid-19 hospital was closed after a decrease in number of patients, but the infrastructure was kept intact so that it could be restarted anytime, as per the requirement.

“The plan is to make available 500 beds, including 250 Oxygen beds, 200 normal beds and 50 ICU beds, at jumbo hospital within a week. Around 55 beds would be made available today which would include 25 normal beds, 25 Oxygen beds and 5 ICU beds,” he said.

On Wednesday, there would be an addition of 100 oxygen beds, 75 normal beds and 20 ICU beds. Then, 125 oxygen beds, 100 normal beds and 25 ICU beds would be added by Friday, Mohol said.

In a week, the jumbo hospital will have 500 beds available for treatment of patients, Mohol said. “The citizens should keep in mind that the Covid-19 spread is increasing and there is no shortage of beds but they should avoid being in situations that would require hospitalisation. They should follow all the guidelines of the government,” he added.

As per the study of IISER and TCS, the mayor said, “It has been stated that it would not be proper to introduce complete lockdown but there should be strict implementation of restrictions by police and civic administration. If new patients continue to increase then more restrictions would be introduced.”

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.