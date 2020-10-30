PMC to reopen 89 gardens and parks on Nov 1, only walking and jogging allowed

Pune Municipal Corporation

With strict norms in place, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is going to reopen 89 of the total 204 gardens and parks across the city for local residents from November 1. Visitors will only be allowed to walk or jog, and all group activities are banned. The use of the common play area, open gym, lawn and benches is also forbidden.

In his order, Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said the gardens will be open for two-hour slots in the morning and evening, from 6 am to 8 am and from 5 pm to 7 pm. It will be mandatory to follow guidelines on social distancing and sanitation. “No other activity other than personal exercise, like jogging and walking while maintaining social distancing, will be allowed in the garden,” said Kumar in the order.

“There is no permission to hold laughter clubs, yoga sessions, video shoots, cultural festival and public functions in the garden,” he said.

It should be ensured that the gardens are not crowded, it is compulsory for every visitor to wear a mask, and consuming paan, tobacco or spitting in the garden is banned, said Kumar.

Those above 65 years of age age, ailing persons, pregnant women and children below 10 years will not be allowed to enter the gardens.

The PMC had closed all its gardens and parks for the public when the first phase of lockdown started in March. While some gardens were reopened for a couple of weeks in June, they had to be closed again after local residents didn’t observe social distancing and other norms while visiting them.

