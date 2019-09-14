PMC to renew deal to draw 11.5 TMC water from Khadakwasla dam

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to renew its agreement with the state government to draw 11.5 TMC (million cubic metres) of water from Khadakwasla dam per year despite estimates that it needs to draw 17 TMC per year to meet the growing demand from Pune.

The Maharashtra Water Resources Department had warned the PMC it would double the charge if the civic body draws water from Khadakwasla dam without signing an agreement.

In a proposal tabled in the standing committee on Friday, Municipal Commissioner Sourabh Rao sought permission to renew the old agreement with the state government to draw 11.5 TMC water per year until a new agreement is drafted as per the instructions of the Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority (MWRRA), which is yet to give its nod to the PMC’s demand for more water to meet Pune’s needs. “The agreement is for six years and the PMC will be allowed to draw only 11.5 TMC water in a year. This will continue if our demand to draw more water is not accepted by the MWRRA,” said Sunil Kamble, standing committee chairperson.

The agreement between the PMC and the state water resources department was from March 31, 2013 to February 28, 2019. At the PMC’s request, the deal was extended till August 31, 2019. The PMC has been getting 11.5 TMC water every year since 2010 but the population of the city has also increased significantly since then.

The MWRRA had asked the PMC to do a water audit and submit a new proposal seeking more water to meet increased demand. “The PMC has informed the MWRRA that the population of the city was at least 52 lakh and as per the norm of 152 litres per day per person, the civic body needed 17 TMC water every year. However, the MWRRA is yet to take a decision on it,” said a civic officer.

In the original agreement, the state water resource department has said the PMC will be allotted 11.5 TMC to meet the needs of its population while the civic body has to supply 6.5 TMC of treated sewage water to the state water resource department. The PMC has to deposit Rs 5.92 crore to the state water resource department, install an electronic water metre system to measure the quantity of water drawn and pay water charges as per the rates decided by MWRRA, which are at present Rs 3 per 10,000 litre.

The PMC has paid Rs 27.93 crore as charges for drawing 17.95 TMC in 2017-18 and Rs 47.42 crore for drawing 17.55 TMC water in 2018-19.