PMC to recruit skilled health professionals to tackle shortage of manpower

Fearing the collapse of its existing health machinery, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to recruit skilled health professionals to make up for the shortage of manpower in civic hospitals. The civic body will offer monthly salary at par with that offered in private institutions.

Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said 745 of the 1,669 approved civic posts are vacant, which has put a burden on the existing manpower.

“Due to the vacant posts, there is a burden on existing health staff engaged in checking the spread of Covid-19,” he said. “The collapse of the existing machinery cannot be ruled out if…the staff starts falling sick. The PMC is facing a severe shortage of manpower…”

The PMC has been increasing bed capacity for the isolation of infected people at various Covid care centres set up across the city, Gaikwad said. He added that more centres are being planned considering the possibility of increase in number of patients in the next two months. “It is necessary to recruit health professionals on a six-month contract basis,” he said.

The civic body administration has proposed 20 physicians, 10 intensivists, 10 ICU physicians, 50 medical officers with MBBS degrees, 50 medical officers with BAMS degrees, 50 resident medical officers with MBBS degrees, 50 resident medical officers with BAMS degrees, 90 medical officers certified by AYUSH, 40 dentists, 25 pharmacists and 200 staff nurses.

The recruitment will be done through walk-in interviews and the expenditure for the staff’s salaries will be made through the state government funds allocated to tackle the emergency situation. A six-member committee has been set up for the interviews of candidates.

Incidentally, the PMC, in the past, has not been able to fill vacant posts of skilled health professionals, mainly senior doctors, due to the inability to pay them at par with the private sector. Now, it has decided to offer good monthly salaries to those taking up the civic job on contract basis for six months.

The PMC has a general hospital, one infectious disease hospital, 18 maternity homes, and 49 out-patient department hospitals. The civic body has set up isolation centres in civic hospitals and private properties for Covid-19 patients, and has also started flu clinics in various civic hospitals.

