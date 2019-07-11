PMC to recommend works for which corporators can draw development funds

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to draw up a list of recommended civic works for which corporators can draw funds from the body, rather than them spending funds for numerous purposes.

Advertising

The move comes even as corporators have been spending ward development funds to purchase garbage bins, benches and cloth bags which they distribute in their respective wards. On Tuesday, corporators of the ruling BJP got the standing committee’s approval to spend ward development funds to install rainwater harvesting systems in housing societies, despite restrictions as per the law in spending civic funds on private properties.

“The civic administration is preparing a list of civic projects that are important for the respective ward area and can be take up through ward development funds. We would urge corporators to use ward development funds for projects in the list,” said Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

He said this would ensure effective use of civic funds that would fulfil the needs of residents in the respective areas.

Advertising

Meanwhile, Rao has directed civic departments to stop spending funds on the purchase of garbage bins, benches and cloth bags till further notice.

The step has been taken to tackle the financial crunch faced by the civic body, which has been affecting the implementation of infrastructure projects proposed in the civic budget.

The PMC has also been witnessing a trend of corporators pushing civic work in their electoral ward through the mayor, chairperson of the standing committee and municipal commissioner. They later allegedly seek diversion of funds for other purposes.

Earlier, Rao, while tabling the civic budget for 2019-20, had declared he would launch a first-of-its-kind initiative to introduce a social audit of its work and programmes to ensure that civic funds are being used effectively.

He had said the civic administration would take up civic projects as per public demand and also urge local corporators to push for them.

The idea was to implement need-based projects instead of the practice of supply projects, to ensure effective use of civic funds for public benefit, said Rao. He added that the impact assessment of projects will give a real picture of change in a particular area, and the social audit will help in assessing any change in people’s quality of life in the area due to project implementation.