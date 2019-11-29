Pune civic body to raze old plants, build new ones to augment water supply

The civic body has proposed construction of new pumphouse at the various water works in the city under the water supply scheme. The civic body has proposed construction of new pumphouse at the various water works in the city under the water supply scheme.

To increase its capacity to supply treated water under the 24×7 water supply scheme, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning to demolish the 125 years old water treatment plant at Cantonment Water Works and a 50-year-old part of the water treatment plant at Parvati water works to construct new plants.

In a proposal tabled in the standing committee on Thursday, the civic administration said the PMC is implementing the 24×7 water supply project for equitable water supply to all. The civic body has proposed construction of new pumphouse at the various water works in the city under the water supply scheme.

The water treatment plant at Cantonment water works is 125 years old and is a dilapidated structure. A new 100 MLD capacity water treatment plant was constructed at the adjoining location in 2009. However, there was a need to construct one more plant at Cantonment Water Works by demolition the old plant.

The PMC has done the necessary arrangement to provide additional supply of 300 MLD water from the newly constructed Parvati water treatment plant to meet the needs of the area that is going to be affected by the demolition of the old plant at Cantonment Water Works till the new one is constructed.

Similarly, a part of one of the two old water treatment plants at Parvati Water Works is 50 years old and in a dilapidated state. The PMC plans to demolish it and construct a pumping station on the vacated land to increase the treatment capacity of the newly constructed 500 MLD water treatment plant at the location. The newly commissioned water treatment plant at Parvati will manage the shortage of water.

The area alongside Solapur road, Ahmednagar road and Pune Cantonment Board gets supply from the plant at Cantonment Water Works while most of the central part of the city is supplied by Parvati Water Works.

