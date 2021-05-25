PMC to provide free oxygen concentrators to Covid patients at home

The PMC has started oxygen generation plants at Naidu Hospital, Dalvi Hospital and Laygude Hospital while more plants are being set up. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/Representational)

Amid a dropping demand for medical oxygen due to decline in Covid-19 cases in civic-run Covid hospitals as well as availability of adequate oxygen through various sources, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to set up an Oxygen Concentrator Library to provide needy patients medical oxygen for free at their homes.

“The PMC has received oxygen concentrators from various organisations. It has now decided to launch an initiative to start an Oxygen Concentrator Library to give them to needy patients,” said Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar on Tuesday.

The PMC will give patients oxygen concentrators at their homes for seven, 15 or 30 days based on doctor’s prescription and certain conditions.

“There should be a prescription from a registered doctor, details of Covid-19 patient, details on how long will the oxygen concentrator be used by the patient after discharge from hospital, guarantee letter from patient and electricity bill as well as Aadhar photocopy as address proof of patient,” said Ashish Bharati, in-charge of civic health department.

“The PMC has 117 oxygen concentrators of five litres each and 10 oxygen concentrators of one litre each,” said Rahul Vadgaye, coordinator officer for providing oxygen concentrators free of cost to needy patients at home.

