PMC to provide free medicines, sanitary napkins for Pandharpur pilgrims during their stay in Pune

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will set up free medicine distribution centres at 21 places, including bus stops, on the route of the Pandharpur pilgrimage, across the city and give free sanitary napkins for women pilgrims at their place of stay during their two-day halt.

“Lakhs of devotees participating in the Pandharpur pilgrimage will enter the city on June 22 and will stay for a few days before proceeding ahead. The PMC will be providing free medical check-ups, medicines, and other health facilities to pilgrims till their departure from the city,” said Ravindra Binawade, additional municipal commissioner.

Binawade said the PMC will also provide free vaccines against Covid-19 for eligible citizens at Mamasaheb Badade Hospital and Rafi Mohammad Kidwai School.

“All PMC-run hospitals would provide free medical check-ups to all pilgrims during their stay in the city. There will be 21 centres spread across the route of pilgrimage in the city for distribution of free medicines to pilgrims,” he added.

The centres will be at Bopodi Hospital, the post office on the Pune-Mumbai highway, Bhagwan Shankar Mandir at Wakdewadi, Property Tax office in Kalas, Vishrantwadi Chowk, Datta Mandir at Vishrantwadi, Bombay Sappers Chowk, Kendriya Vidyalaya BRT station, Sangamwadi BRT station, Shivajinagar Chowk, Deendayal Hospital on FC Road, Alka Chowk, Samadhan Chowk on Laxmi Road, Dulya Maruti Chowk in Ganesh Peth, Palkhi Vithoba Chowk in Bhavani Peth, Triluck Hotel in Bhavani Peth, Big Bazaar Chowk in Fatimanagar, the Ramtekdi bus stop, Magarpatta Hospital, Gadital bus stop, Akashwani on Pune-Solapur Road, and Juna Jakat Naka at Pune Saswad Road.

For the women pilgrims, the PMC has decided to put up sanitary napkin vending machines at all civic schools where they will halt for two days during the pilgrimage.

The annual Pandharpur pilgrimage from Alandi and Dehu in the Pune district begins on June 20. The administration is expecting a large turnout considering the pilgrimage is taking place after the two-year restriction due to the pandemic.