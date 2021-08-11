PMC to provide financial assistance to meritorious students of civic schools

There are around one lakh students in civic-run schools in the city.

To motivate meritorious students passing out from the civic-run schools, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to provide financial assistance to five students each of class 10 and class 12 to help them with their higher education.

“The students studying in civic schools are from poor families. The students passing out from civic schools have to give up their education due to their financial issues. Their financial situation has worsened during the pandemic. Thus, the proposal to provide financial assistance for education till graduation for the five meritorious students each of class 10 and class 12,” said Hemant Rasane, chairperson of the standing committee. The proposal was tabled by the women and child welfare committee of PMC.

The PMC will also be sending money in the bank account of all the 1,534 students of the civic-run Rajiv Gandhi E-learning school to purchase books for the academic year, he said.

The civic body has further decided to provide 100 percent cover of health insurance for the civic employees and their family members. “The civic staff have been working as frontline workers in the pandemic to contain the spread of Covid19. The PMC health scheme had only 90 percent cover for health insurance but due to the pandemic it has been decided that the civic staff and their family members will have 100 percent health insurance cover,” Rasane said.

It has also been decided to set up a first-aid clinic in the civic headquarters to cater to emergency needs. “Around 4,000 civic staff are working every day in the civic headquarters. Also, around 5,000 citizens visit the building every day. Thus, it is necessary to set up a first-aid clinic in the civic building to cater to emergency health requirements of persons in the civic main building,” he said, adding the civic administration plans to post a doctor, nurse, and other health staff for duty in the building.