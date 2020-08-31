Pune MC to motivate cured civic staff to ‘set an example’ through plasma donation

The PMC has started an awareness programme among civic staff who have recovered from the disease, so as to encourage plasma donation that will help reduce mortality rate. (Representational)

LESS THAN 1 per cent people cured of Covid-19 are coming forward to donate plasma, which is said to be crucial in saving the lives of critical patients suffering from the viral infection. The PMC has started an awareness programme among civic staff who have recovered from the disease, so as to encourage plasma donation that will help reduce mortality rate.

A total of 76,686 out of 94,497 patients have recovered from Covid-19 as on August 30. A total of 2,267 deaths have been reported so far, while 833 are critical and 2,949 are on oxygen support. Plasma therapy has been effective in curing patients who turn critical while undergoing treatment.

“Plasma therapy has shown good results in curing critical patients. Plasma from cured patients has proven to be significant in saving lives. Only 750 cured patients, however, have donated plasma so far,” said Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

Rao said this did not suit the image of the city known to be progressive and leading on many fronts. “It also signifies that we are going wrong somewhere. The lack of response to plasma donation means we are falling short of motivating cured patients,” he said.

Rao said there were a large number of cured patients in the civic body, so the “movement” should start in the city. “70 per cent of those who donated plasma were from the police department. If the police staff can do it, then civic staff should not be behind,” he said.

Rao also said civic staff should set an example by donating plasma and also motivate at least 10 other cured patients. There was no need to be scared or apprehensive when it came to donating plasma, as all misconceptions were cleared by experts from Sassoon hospital, he added.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said the PMC will take the lead in raising awareness on plasma donation. “The PMC will set an example. Elected representatives, including me, and civic staff cured of the infection will donate plasma,” he said.

Ramchandra Hankare, PMC health chief, said 28 corporators and 214 civic staff members were eligible to donate plasma, considering they had completed 28 days from being cured of Covid-19. “There needs to be a sample test of each donor to ensure they are free of infection. Also, they should not have any other ailment,” he said.

For motivating cured civic staff, a meeting was called on the need to donate plasma, while a facility to test samples has been set up in the civic main building.

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said 1,400 patients were recovering daily on an average, while the same number of positive cases were being detected. But plasma donation was low till now, and an average of 2 per cent patients were in critical condition daily, he said.

“Plasma donation will save many lives. Every life matters and the PMC wants to reduce the mortality rate, which is over 2 per cent,” Kumar added.

Pune Police, led by Commissioner K Venkatesham, has been appealing cured patients to donate plasma for saving lives, and has motivated many cured personnel to donate plasma.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd