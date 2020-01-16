PMC to miss fourth deadline of Rs 307-crore project to connect 2 furthest corners of city

Because of Metro work alongside Mutha river, the civic body will have to alter its plan for phase 2. (Express) Because of Metro work alongside Mutha river, the civic body will have to alter its plan for phase 2. (Express)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is going to miss its fourth deadline on an ambitious project to construct a straight road connecting Shivane and Kharadi, the two extreme corners of the city, which started a decade ago.

The project of constructing a 17.11-km-long and 100-feet-wide road was undertaken by the PMC in 2010. It was estimated to cost Rs 307.44 crore and was to be completed in three years. The deadline was extended to 2014, then again till 2015, and for a third time till May 2020.

The project, aimed at decongesting city roads, was to be carried out in phases. In the first phase, a 5.9-km-long road was to be built from Shivane to Mhatre bridge, the second phase was to connect Mhatre bridge to Sangamwadi and the last phase was from Sangamwadi to Kharadi.

The project entails the construction of a six-lane road, footpaths and a cycle track.

In the first phase, the PMC has been able to complete work on a 2.7-km stretch. “Part of it, about 1.75 km, falls within the blue line of Mutha river, so it will have to be on an elevated route,” said a civic officer.

The PMC had planned to build an elevated route in the second phase. Now, with the Metro route being built alongside the river, the civic body will have to alter its plan for the stretch from Mhatre bridge to Sangamwadi.

Phase three of the project is also facing some hurdles. Work on a 3.47-km stretch is yet to start as the civic body has not acquired land needed for it. The civic administration is trying to convince land owners by promising to issue Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) as compensation.

“About 64.55 per cent work of phase one and 59.1 per cent work of phase three has been completed so far… but it will not be possible to complete the work by May.

The PMC will have to seek another extension for completing the work,” said a civic officer.

The PMC needs to acquire as much as 99,862 sq metres for the project, estimated to be valued up to Rs 259.50 crore as per the ready reckoner rates of 2018-19.

