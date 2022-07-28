Pune Infra Watch: PMC to make bicycle master plan part of city’s development

Updated: July 28, 2022 4:08:09 pm
To promote the use of bicycles and establish Pune as a cycle-friendly city, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to incorporate a comprehensive bicycle master plan in the city’s development plan (DP). It also plans to seek suggestions and objections from citizens on the draft plan that aims to raise the percentage of the population using cycles from 9 per cent to 25 per cent by 2031.
“Pune can be a city where people find cycling, using public transport and walking convenient, comfortable, safe and attractive. ‘Pune Cycle Plan’ is part of the efforts by the PMC to transform transportation in the city. It was prepared in 2016 to help make Pune a cycle-friendly city, significant progress has been made over the past year to achieve a 300 km bicycle track in the city. It was approved by the civic general body in 2017,” said a civic officer.
The citizens are urged to submit suggestions and objections on the plan, supported by the Union urban development ministry, within 30 days.
The bicycle plan was prepared with the help of consultants, data collection and public engagement, studies of traffic situations for cyclists and cycle tracks. Over 10,000 people were surveyed for travel patterns, views about cycling and willingness to shift after holding consultations at ward offices with cyclists, cycle shops, schools, colleges and corporate groups.
Subscriber Only Stories
The existing cycle tracks of over 90 km across the city can be made usable by connecting the missing links, improving existing designs and strictly preventing other activities in the cycle tracks, the plan states. It recommends segregating cycle tracks on arterial roads, identifying waiting spaces for cyclists at junctions and dedicated signal for cyclists to cross the road at traffic junctions
It also suggests development of on-street and off-street parking facilities, linking cycling to public transport like bus, metro rail and railway stations. Cash reward for those cycling for the entire month, easy loans for cycles and holding ‘Cycle Day’ or ‘Cycle week’. The PMC should promote cycle-oriented educational campus, the plan says.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee
Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Latest News
From training under a tin roof to churning out champion lifters, coach Sharma carries weight on his shoulders
PMC to make bicycle master plan part of Pune city’s development
Facing flak over ‘rashtrapatni’ remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to ‘hypocrites’
Chhattisgarh: Baghel government begins buying cow urine, plans to make pesticide, fertiliser
UPSC Essentials: One word a day – Flyways
Top 10 mid-size companies to work in India: Great Place to Work Rankings 2022
‘There is a limit…’: Justice Chandrachud on report blaming SC for delay on plea about attacks on Christians
Bengaluru bank employee dies by suicide, note mentions harassment by representatives of instant loan apps
ICW 2022: Aditi Rao Hydari looked ethereal as she turned muse for Anju Modi
Uproar over Adhir’s remark on President Murmu: Top 10 developments in Parliament today
Koffee with Karan 7: Ananya Panday finds Aditya Roy Kapur ‘hot’, talks about her ‘exes’ Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan
Nestle India Q2 profit falls 4.3% to Rs 515.34 crore, net sales up 15.7% to Rs 4,006.86 crore