Pune Infra Watch: PMC to make bicycle master plan part of city’s development

To promote the use of bicycles and establish Pune as a cycle-friendly city, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to incorporate a comprehensive bicycle master plan in the city’s development plan (DP). It also plans to seek suggestions and objections from citizens on the draft plan that aims to raise the percentage of the population using cycles from 9 per cent to 25 per cent by 2031.

“Pune can be a city where people find cycling, using public transport and walking convenient, comfortable, safe and attractive. ‘Pune Cycle Plan’ is part of the efforts by the PMC to transform transportation in the city. It was prepared in 2016 to help make Pune a cycle-friendly city, significant progress has been made over the past year to achieve a 300 km bicycle track in the city. It was approved by the civic general body in 2017,” said a civic officer.

The citizens are urged to submit suggestions and objections on the plan, supported by the Union urban development ministry, within 30 days.

The bicycle plan was prepared with the help of consultants, data collection and public engagement, studies of traffic situations for cyclists and cycle tracks. Over 10,000 people were surveyed for travel patterns, views about cycling and willingness to shift after holding consultations at ward offices with cyclists, cycle shops, schools, colleges and corporate groups.

The existing cycle tracks of over 90 km across the city can be made usable by connecting the missing links, improving existing designs and strictly preventing other activities in the cycle tracks, the plan states. It recommends segregating cycle tracks on arterial roads, identifying waiting spaces for cyclists at junctions and dedicated signal for cyclists to cross the road at traffic junctions

It also suggests development of on-street and off-street parking facilities, linking cycling to public transport like bus, metro rail and railway stations. Cash reward for those cycling for the entire month, easy loans for cycles and holding ‘Cycle Day’ or ‘Cycle week’. The PMC should promote cycle-oriented educational campus, the plan says.