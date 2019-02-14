PMC to introduce social audit of civic works

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is all set to introduce a social audit of its work and programmes, executed in its limit, to ensure that civic funds are being effectively used.

“The social audit has been done at the rural level for the projects implemented by the district administration and was followed for the Jalyukt Shivar project. It has not been used in urban areas so far. We will try to implement the same for PMC projects,” said Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

He said the PMC already had an established platform of social media network. It would be used to urge people to suggest civic works needed in their respective areas, Rao said.

“The civic administration after verifying the public demand would take up the civic projects and also urge the local corporators to push for them. This will also help them connect with the local people and understand their need,” Rao said. He added that the idea was to implement need-based projects instead of the practice of supply projects, which would ensure effective use of civic funds for public benefit.

The impact assessment of the projects will give a real picture of change in situation in a particular area, he said. The social audit will include the rate of change in people’s quality of life in the area due to the project implementation, he added.

There are many institutes in the city that will be involved for carrying out the social audit, Rao said, adding that the PMC has a civic budget of Rs 6,000 crore and has a capability to make a change if the funds are used efficiently.