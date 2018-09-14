PMC to install system to track all civic vehicles

Pune civic vehicle Pune civic vehicle

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to install a vehicle tracking system in all of its 1,200 vehicles, so it can provide faster service to residents, save petrol and monitor vehicle operators.

In a proposal, the PMC said the aim was to keep an eye and record precise facts about how the vehicle was being utilised, enhance the productivity of the fleet by tracking the vehicles’ location, speed and stoppages, saving on operational costs and slippages by tracking fuel usage and preventing fuel theft.

The PMC administration said the project will be implemented in phases. The first phase will include vehicles from a few civic departments and setting up a centralised software system. The following phases would include addition of vehicles from other local departments, including police and PMPML, to the system.

“The system would have features of real-time tracking, alerts and notifications, route re-play, dynamic route planning, driver analytics and fuel tracking. There would be a mobile application for remote tracking, route planning, department and driver specific dashboards and workflow management. There would be integration of centralised VTS solution with GPS solution that will be deployed separately in all PMC vehicles, including contract vehicles,” it said.

The system will monitor the movement of vehicles in real time, and through SMS, web and mobile apps, inform appropriate authorities of vehicle routes and arrival timings of vehicles at the stop points, speed of vehicles and detours, if any.

It would also enable monitors to view route statistics like vehicle type, speed violations, total alerts, trip time, idle time, maximum speed, average speed and distance travelled by the vehicle for a specified period of time in a “map view”.

The system will record driver analytics, which means the driver’s driving behaviour, and report cases of aggressive driving, device tampering, fuel theft, working hours, when the vehicle starts and when it stops.

“The fuel tracking would include keeping track of fuel consumption on daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and yearly basis, generate alerts and notifications in case of any fuel theft and calculate the fuel savings,” the proposal stated.

Other operational parameters like tyre pressure and hydraulics would be recorded to generate alerts for operational failures. The system would send alerts and notifications on the configured mobile numbers in case of tampering of any equipment, component of vehicle tracking system and fuel theft, deviation of the vehicle from pre-defined routes or excess halt of vehicle beyond a specified time duration, over-speeding or being used after official hours.

The agency selected to deploy the VTS system would be asked to implement it on trial basis for a duration of three to six months for only 15-20 PMC-owned vehicles.

