Pune: PMC to install CCTVs in civic-run schools, says ‘students carrying knives’

To curb criminal activities in civic schools, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee Monday decided to install CCTV cameras in civic schools at a cost of Rs 40 lakh.

“The situation in civic schools in Pune is very serious. We have learnt that some students carry knives. Also, youths in large numbers are found loitering around girls’ schools,” said Sunil Kamble, chairperson of the standing committee.

He said the CCTV cameras are for the safety of students studying in civic schools. “Security guards posted at schools often cannot handle the violence perpetrated by youths and hide themselves to save their lives,” added Kamble.

There are at least one lakh students mostly from urban poor families in various civic-run schools. Many civic schools are located alongside slums and face problems caused by youths with criminal backgrounds, he said.

In another proposal, the committee approved the purchase of the latest equipment for diagnosis of cervical cancer for installation in 11 civic hospitals. “Cases of cervical cancer are on the rise and if diagnosis can be done on time then the life of the female can be saved. The PMC will provide the diagnosis facility free-of-cost,” said Kamble.

The committee also decided to operate the ICU at the civic-run Kamla Nehru hospital on a public-private partnership. The civic body had created the required infrastructure but it was not being used.