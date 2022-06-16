PMC to install 40 CCTV cameras at chariot sites

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to install at least 40 CCTV cameras for the security of devotees at the two locations where the chariot of the Pandharpur pilgrimage will be stationed in the city.

The annual pilgrimage, known as Pandharpur waari, will begin on June 20 from Alandi and Dehu in Pune district, and travel to Pandharpur in Solapur district. Lakhs of devotees, mainly from rural parts of the state, participate in the pilgrimage and walk from Pune to Solapur.

On its journey, the waari halts in the city for two days. One chariot is kept at the Palkhi Vitobha Mandir and the second chariot at Nivdungya Vithoba Mandir on June 22 and 23. “Around 12 lakh devotees stay across the city, along with the chariots. Many local residents also join them for prayers at the two locations,” said Srinivas Kandul, chief engineer of PMC.

There will be tight security in the city during the two days, he said adding, “The PMC will install 40 CCTV cameras to keep continuous watch, mostly at the locations where the chariot will be stationed for two days in the city. The CCTVs are being installed as per the suggestions of city police.”