PMC to impose Rs 10,000 penalty for water wastage

To ensure the available water stock lasts till next monsoon and tackle possible water scarcity, the Pune civic body has decided to get tough against those violating its guidelines by imposing penalty up to Rs 10,000 for improper use of water and wastage.

“The Pune civic body will now take punitive action against those who waste drinking water. During water cut, restrictions have been imposed on the use of drinking water for swimming pools, private parks, construction and road works, including closing washing centres. A fine will be imposed for violating the rules twice, and a case will be registered against those who violate the rules for the third time,” said Standing Committee Chairman Srinath Bhimale.

The municipal corporation has taken special measures to prevent water wastage by strictly planning the available water resources in the city, he said.

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Additional Municipal Commissioner Pavneet Kaur has issued an order to be strictly implemented by the civic staff of water supply department, ward offices, parks, construction development, building design and road departments. Public and private vehicle washing centres will have to be closed during the water cut period. Bhimale said, “If such centres are found operating, a fine of Rs 10,000 will be imposed. However, centres using private borewell or well water have been allowed to operate on three days a week, Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. The use of drinking water for private and public swimming pools as well as private gardens has been prohibited. Violation of the rules will attract a fine of Rs 10,000.”

Use treated water for construction work

Municipal drinking water cannot be used for the construction of buildings, road works and ready mix concrete (RMC) projects in the city. Treated water from sewage treatment plants (STPs) or water from borewells and wells will have to be used for these works. Contractors violating the rules will be fined Rs 10,000. Action will also be taken to stop the relevant construction.

Action on unauthorised pipe connections

If an unauthorised pipe connection is found, it will be immediately closed and a fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed. Legal action will be taken if unauthorised pipe connections are taken again. If water tanks are overflowing, a fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed, and if there is water leakage from the tanker, a fine of Rs 10,000 will be imposed. Instructions have also been given to immediately repair leaks in water supply channels.

Societies to save water

Notices will be issued to start closed sewage treatment plants in private housing societies. Instructions will be given to use the processed water for gardens and flushing toilets. Public awareness will be created about installing automatic float valves to prevent water tanks from overflowing.

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It has been ordered that each department should appoint a nodal officer for the implementation of this order, and a report of the action taken should be submitted to the water supply department by the 15th of every month. Disciplinary action will also be taken against the officers and employees of the municipal corporation who are lax in implementation.