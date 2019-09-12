PMC to implement 100 pc door-to-door waste collection

Aiming to receive a seven-star rating for cleanliness during the Centre’s 2020 Swachh survey, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to extend door-to-door waste collection service to every household in the city.

“The 2020 Swachh Survekshan has started and the PMC has participated in it, aiming for ODF++ (open defecation-free) status and a seven-star rating in the survey. The norms set for this goal are very tough and include 100 per cent waste collection and segregation at every doorstep,” said Municipal Commissioner Sourabh Rao in a proposal tabled before the standing committee.

SWaCH (Solid Waste Collection and Handling), an organisation of ragpickers, has been involved in door-to-door waste collection in the city for the last 10 years. The PMC has prepared a rapid action plan to achieve the target of 100 per cent waste collection at the doorstep between October and December. “A total of 1.45 lakh properties have been covered under the door-to-door waste collection by ragpickers of SWaCH organisation. Now, we are prepared to cover the remaining properties as well,” said Rao.

The implementation of door-to-door waste collection would be implemented ward-wise, he said, adding the civic body has to incur an additional cost. Rao sought the diversion of Rs 2.8 crore funds earlier assigned to develop a waste park and ensure the maintenance of public toilets.

At present, around 2,000 to 2,100 tonne of waste is generated in the city every day. Additional waste of 100-150 tonne is generated in villages under the PMC’s jurisdiction and comes under the waste collection system of the civic body. The ragpickers of SWaCH currently cover 8.5 lakh properties as part of its door-to door-waste collection.

In March, the Union government had declared the results of Swachh Survekshan and the PMC ranked 37th among the top 100 cleanest cities in the country. It secured 10th rank in 2018, 13th rank in 2017 and 11th rank in 2016. The PMC has faced criticism for its drop in the rankings, despite taking up many intiatives, including the appointment of private consultants.