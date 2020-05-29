PMC to focus anti-Covid effort on senior citizens, comorbid patients in containment zones

The total death rate of Covid-19 is 5 per cent in the civic jurisdiction – higher than the rate in the state and the country. (Express photo/Arul Horizon) The total death rate of Covid-19 is 5 per cent in the civic jurisdiction – higher than the rate in the state and the country. (Express photo/Arul Horizon)

To reduce the death rate from coronavirus, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to focus on residents in high-risk groups by conducting door-to-door check-ups.

Those in the high risk group include people with high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma or tuberculosis, kidney ailment, obesity, cancer and pregnant women.

According to data with the civic body, 89 per cent of the total deaths in the city have occurred among members of high risk groups, while only 11 per cent victims did not have comorbidities.

The total death rate of Covid-19 is 5 per cent in the civic jurisdiction – higher than the rate in the state and the country.

More deaths have occurred in higher age groups with 56 per cent of victims above 61 years of age while only 21 per cent were in the age group of 51 to 60 years. This means 77 per cent deaths are of those above 50 years of age and 15 per cent deaths are of residents in 41 to 50 age group. It has also been observed that 14 per cent of deaths have taken place within 24 hours of admission in hospital and another 14 per cent within 72 hours.

“The analysis has led to the conclusion that the maximum Covid-19 deaths are of senior citizens and comorbid patients. So, it is necessary to identify these patients in advance and work towards controlling their existing ailments,” said Deepak Mhaisekar, divisional commissioner, in a communication to the PMC. He ordered the civic administration to start medical check-ups of comorbid and senior citizens residing in containment zones on priority basis.

Mhaisekar said the electoral roll, the list with public distribution system and survey by civic health department should be taken into consideration while preparing a list of senior citizens residing in containment zones.

The PMC should seek a list of patients from various associations of diabetes experts, physicians, eurology, pulmonary and chest experts, and obesity control experts by approaching the Pune chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA), he added.

The medical check-up should include noting fever through thermal gun, blood pressure, blood sugar, pulse oxymeter for noting oxygen saturation and, if required, complete medical check-up and X-ray. “If any abnormalities are noticed, then the person should be given immediate treatment for the ailment and their test for Covid-19 be done based on symptoms of fever, sore throat and breathlessness. Special care should be taken of senior citizens and comorbid persons. Health should be monitored every day of those residing in containment zones,” said Mhaisekar.

The PMC should set up a dedicated team of local volunteers who will each monitor the health of 50 senior citizens and comorbid patients. “It should be ensured that no comorbid or senior citizen is left out of the medical check-up and is given medical treatment for abnormalities. This will help reduce the death rate,” said Mhaisekar.

The administration needs to keep a record of the medical check-up and will have to submit the health details of the patient of the preceding seven days before admission to hospital, he said.

PMC Assistant Medical Officer Vaishali Jadhav said the civic body has started working on the instructions from the divisional commissioner. “We are preparing a list of senior citizens and comorbid persons by referring to the data available from door-to-door survey,” she said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd