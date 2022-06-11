PMC to extend services of health staff hired on contract basis

THE PUNE Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to continue the services of health professionals on contract basis to overcome the shortage of its staff even as the city has recorded a rise in Covid cases.

“A total of 118 health professionals will be given extension to work for PMC on contract basis in containing Covid spread,” said municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar.

The civic body has given extension to one ICU physician, one medical officer with MBBS degree, 72 medical officers with BAMS degrees, 31 staff nurse and 13 pharmacists. However, it has decided to discontinue the service of 10 laboratory technicians. “The PMC has 14 laboratory technicians working as permanent employees and 51 laboratory technicians have been hired on contract basis under National Urban Health Mission. Thus, the civic health department has conveyed that there is no need of more laboratory technicians,” he said.

The extension of the health staff will be for minimum of 44 days and maximum of three months. The previous tenure for services of the health professionals had started completing with ICU physician, 22 BAMS medical officers and 12 staff nurse leaving on May 30 while the tenure of all the 13 hired pharmacists got over on June 1. The tenure of remaining 128 health staff is now close to the end.

It has been decided that each of the contractual health professional being given extension for providing service for PMC will get only one day casual leave and one medical leave in a month. The services will be discontinued if the Covid spread is contained and there is no need of the contractual staff.

There are a total of 674 permanent posts of health professionals sanctioned for the PMC which includes 4 ICU physicians, 216 MBBS medical officers, 21 BAMS medical officers, 229 staff nurses, 95 pharmacists and 109 laboratory technicians.