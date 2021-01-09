PMC to end tax benefit to 3,081 properties

The PMC provides a 5 percent discount in property tax for properties that carry out waste processing through composting, biomethanisation or any other method within their premises along with rainwater harvesting project or solar project.

Taking a tough stand against those availing the discount in property tax for processing waste in the premises but not keeping it operational, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to discontinue the tax rebate to 3,081 properties, while penalising the bulk waste generators.

A total of 75,038 properties avail the benefit of tax discount for processing waste along with implementing rainwater harvesting or solar projects in their respective premises. The civic body had undertaken a verification survey of all the properties. “It has been found that 3,081 of 75,038 properties availing discount in property tax have been unable to keep the waste processing unit operational. Thus, the tax discount benefit for these properties is discontinued with immediate effect,” said additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar.

The PMC provides a 5 percent discount in property tax for properties that carry out waste processing through composting, biomethanisation or any other method within their premises along with rainwater harvesting project or solar project.

As per the Solid Waste Management rules of the Centre, it is mandatory for bulk waste generators, with 100 kg of waste every day, to have processed the waste within their premises. Bulk waste generators include housing societies with over 50 flats, bungalows, hospitals, nursing home, schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutes, hostels, hotels, marriage halls, commercial establishments, markets, religious places, stadiums and sports complex as well as the establishments of state and Union government.

“There are total of 692 bulk generators in PMC area. It has been noticed that 30 of them do not have any wet waste processing unit,” he said, adding a deadline of March 31 is being set for all bulk waste generators to start processing plants within their premises.

