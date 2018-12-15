PMC to divert night shelter funds for civic headquarters extension

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed to divert funds meant for night shelters, a project on street children and an electric crematorium, to pay for building the extension to the main civic building.

In a proposal tabled in the standing committee, the civic administration has sought the diversion of Rs 3 crore meant for starting night shelters, Rs 7.5 crore for a project on street children and Rs 2 crore for developing an electric crematorium.

The PMC had spent Rs 26 crore for the construction of a building that has a new general body hall and offices for office-bearers of the PMC, including the Mayor and Deputy Mayor. Work on the interior of the offices, including furniture, is underway and the expenses have risen to Rs 28 crore, taking the total cost of the project to Rs 54 crore.

“The PMC has paid for interior work to the tune of Rs 28 crore, but was falling short of funds allocated for the purpose. So now, funds from other projects need to be diverted to manage the expenditure,” the civic body said in the proposal.

The PMC had started holding general body meetings in the new hall but the office premises of office-bearers are still not functional. “The offices for the office-bearers are still in the old main building. Thy will soon be shifted to the new building and become functional from the new year,” said a civic official.