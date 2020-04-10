PMC to cremate bodies of COVID-19 patients if kin refuse to take custody

In a statement, Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said a proper procedure had been laid out for disposing of bodies at specific crematoria and burial grounds. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti/Representational) In a statement, Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said a proper procedure had been laid out for disposing of bodies at specific crematoria and burial grounds. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti/Representational)

THE PUNE Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to cremate bodies of coronavirus (COVID-19) patients, irrespective of their religion, in case family members refuse to claim the body or take custody of it. Such incidents are on the rise due to fear of the infection spreading.

In a statement, Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said a proper procedure had been laid out for disposing of bodies at specific crematoria and burial grounds.

Gaikwad also said in some cases, family members were refusing to take custody of the body and take part in the last rites. “Bodies which go unclaimed will be cremated at a designated facility, irrespective of the religion of deceased,” he said, adding that a police panchanama would be done before the cremation.

Five gas furnaces and one electric furnace have been reserved at different crematoria along with 14 burial grounds.

If the body is claimed by a relative, then the cremation or burial will be done in the presence of family members.

