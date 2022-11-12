PMC to charge Rs 50 to issue ‘licence’ for pet cats

Along with the process of registering pet dogs with the civic body, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to charge Rs 50 as annual licence fee for registration of cats. However, its efforts to get pets registered with the civic body has not yielded much results as only 5,800 of the estimated 1 lakh pet dogs are registered with PMC so far.

“It is necessary for citizens to register their pet dogs, cats or horses with the civic body as per the law. The civic standing committee has decided to charge Rs 50 annually for registration of cats with PMC,” said Sarika Punde, veterinary officer of PMC.

The PMC decision comes on the backdrop of complaints of nuisance of pet cats in residential housing societies. The civic body has been registering pet dogs and horses at its ward offices after recovering annual charges and fulfillment of documents for it. The documents include proof of residence of owner, vaccination certificate of pet animal and photographs of animal.