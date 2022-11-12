scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

PMC to charge Rs 50 to issue ‘licence’ for pet cats

"It is necessary for citizens to register their pet dogs, cats or horses with the civic body as per the law. The civic standing committee has decided to charge Rs 50 annually for registration of cats with PMC," said Sarika Punde, veterinary officer of PMC.

Pune Municipal Corporation PMC, pune pet cats, licence for pet cats, Pune news, Maharashtra government, Indian Express, current affairsThe PMC decision comes on the backdrop of complaints of nuisance of pet cats in residential housing societies. The civic body has been registering pet dogs and horses at its ward offices after recovering annual charges and fulfillment of documents for it. The documents include proof of residence of owner, vaccination certificate of pet animal and photographs of animal.

Along with the process of registering pet dogs with the civic body, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to charge Rs 50 as annual licence fee for registration of cats. However, its efforts to get pets registered with the civic body has not yielded much results as only 5,800 of the estimated 1 lakh pet dogs are registered with PMC so far.

