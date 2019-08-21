PMC to begin programme for sterilisation and vaccination of stray cats

Already struggling to check the menace of stray dogs and pigs in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) now has an additional responsibility of control stray cat population.

Following a direction from the Urban Development Department, the civic administration has now proposed to start a sterilisation and vaccination programme for stray cats, on the lines of stray dogs.

“The state government has directed PMC to immediately implement the programme of sterilisation and vaccination of stray cats and submit a report within a month,” Rubal Agarwal, Additional Municipal Commissioner, has said in the proposal.

It also said that private, non-government organisations could be provided private places in different parts of the city for setting up pounds where stray dogs and cats could be sterilised and vaccinated.

The proposal also said that NGOs could implement the programme for PMC by catching and transporting stray animals to the pounds and releasing them back after the medical procedures.

PMC had proposed to purchase 11 dog-catching vehicles and had made a budgetary provision of Rs 1.2 crore. A portion of this outlay meant for purchase of vehicles, Agarwal said, would be used to implement the sterilisation and vaccination programme. The civic administration also plans to purchase 25 trap cages and 75 holding cages for implementing the programme, she said.

In June, the state government had directed all the civic bodies to initiate action against the menace of stray cats under their jurisdiction within two months. However, the elected representatives in the civic standing committee had sought action taken report from the civic administration against the stray dogs.

“The details of the animal birth control programme for checking the menace of stray dogs is already being implemented by PMC. We are compiling the information to be tabled in the standing committee next week,” Prakash Wagh, PMC medical officer in-charge of the animal birth control programme, said.