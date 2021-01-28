PMC to auction 9 properties for defaulting tax

The revenue collection of PMC also got affected during the pandemic so the civic administration decided to effectively take up recovery. (Representational)

Getting tough against defaulters, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to auction nine private properties for failing to clear the property tax dues.

The civic body, in order to encourage defaulters clear their dues, had launched an amnesty scheme by giving discount in the penalty amount.

The scheme, launched on October 2, got over on January 26 with the PMC adding Rs 487.92 crore in the revenue through the property tax.

There are a total of 10.81 lakh properties in PMC area, of which 7.74 lakh have paid their tax, totaling up to Rs 1,370.99 crore as against Rs 1,138.97 crore in the previous year. Property tax defaulters were penalised at the rate of 2 per cent late fine per month. There were many property owners who could not pay property tax on time this financial year citing problems faced in their income due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Around 2.5 lakh properties visited for tax collection and dues from 1.5 lakh properties were recovered during the amnesty scheme. A total of Rs 487.92 crore was recovered while penalty of Rs 211.87 crore was waived off for those clearing their tax dues.

“The PMC has also sealed 458 properties having total dues of Rs 37.63 crore and the process for auctioning 15 properties with Rs 12.68 crore tax dues have been started. The City Engineer department has been asked to declare the market value of 12 properties, of which information on nine properties have been collected,” said Vilas Kanade, joint municipal commissioner and in-charge of Property Tax department of PMC.

In the amnesty scheme, the PMC offered a discount of 80 per cent on fine for late payment and it was applicable from October 2 to November 30. The scheme was given extension from December 10 to 31 with a discount of 75 per cent in fine and January 1 to 26 with discount of 70 per cent in fine.