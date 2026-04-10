PMC to appoint incident commandant to handle Pune emergencies

The main objective of the planning will be to stop the loss of lives and minimise property loss along with bringing the situation back to normal. (Express Photo/File)

Ahead of the monsoons, Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to appoint “incident commandants” to ensure swift and effective steps are taken to tackle untoward situations, with the Assistant Municipal Commissioner being entrusted with all important work to save lives and provide relief.

“The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) conducts search, rescue and relief operations during any accident or disaster situation in its jurisdiction. Thus, it is necessary for authorised civic officers to reach the spot immediately to control the situation by coordinating with various other civic or government departments for their availability depending on the intensity and type of accident or disaster. The Assistant Municipal Commissioner of the area under their jurisdiction where the accident or disaster has taken place will now have to work as ‘incident commandant’, said municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram.