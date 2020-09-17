PMC to act tough against those not wearing masks, spitting in public places

The PMC administration has also taken up an extensive awareness drive to urge residents to follow Covid rules.

Reiterating the need of preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday said it would strictly implement the decision of Rs 500 penalty against those violating mandatory use of masks and Rs 1,000 for spitting in public places.

In a notification, Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said the civic body was working towards containment of Covid-19 by taking decisions as per power entrusted under the Communicable Disease Act, 1897, Disaster Management Act, 2005, Maharashtra Covid-19 Preventive Measures Rules, 2020, and various resolutions of the state government.

“It is being informed to residents that a fine of Rs 500 will be levied for not wearing masks in public place, government offices or private offices. Also, a fine of Rs 1,000 will be recovered from those spitting in public place,” he said.

Earlier, the PMC was charging a fine Rs 150 from those spitting in public places, which was later increased to Rs 500.

The Pune City Police, along with officials from civic health, solid waste management and city engineering departments have been entrusted with power to levy fine on those violating Covid-19 guidelines.

The administration has also taken up an extensive awareness drive to urge residents to follow rules such as using masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands frequently.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the PMC area has crossed 1.2 lakh while over one lakh have recovered so far. However, the rate of infection continues to be high.

The civic administration was also struggling to manage beds for treatment of critical patients.

