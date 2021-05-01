PMC ties up with VaccineOnWheels for Covid-19 vaccination drive

As the Covid-19 immunisation drive kicks in Pune, the Pune Municipal Corporation has tied up with VaccineOnWheels (VOW) — a mobile vaccination clinic, dedicated to serve the underprivileged communities in India — to provide vaccination services to adults and elderly people with an aim of increasing immunization penetration.

A PPP (Public Private Partnership) service agreement to make VaccineonWheels its on-ground Covid-19 vaccination administration partner was announced on Saturday.

VaccineOnWheels is set to deploy 15 vaccination units, each with a capacity to administer around 150 doses of Covid vaccines a day. As part of the protocol, every vaccination booth will have qualified doctor, nurses and healthcare support staffs along with one ambulance on standby for any emergency support required in case of AEFI (Adverse Event Following Immunization).

VaccineOnWheels in partnership with Rotary Club of Pune Central will bring together NGOs and CSR partners to fund various resources required to deploy 15 mobile vaccination units to immunize more than 1 Lac people in a single month within Pune’s Municipal Corporation area. Its unique PPP model will undertake a complex orchestration of multiple activities – from procurement to deployment, awareness to mobilization, registration to inoculation with support of multiple stakeholders. The partnership between stakeholders is built to enable transparency, ease of access, and equity that will collectively accelerate a return to normalcy.

The organization aims to immunize over 1 million Indians in a span of 8 to 12 months in partnerships with various state governments across India.

In a statement issued by Rubal Agrawal, Additional Commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation said, “Covid pandemic has already affected many lives and unfortunately we are being hit by a second wave that is spreading fast. Currently the best remedy available is to get everybody vaccinated at the earliest. With this new initiative, we aim to accelerate the immunization rate for PMC and the state of Maharashtra by helping people to get vaccinated.

Jignesh Patel, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, VaccineonWheels said, “We are happy to serve Maharashtra and India with our doctor based Mobile Vaccination Clinic service, especially in these times when the state is among the worst hit with 2nd wave of Covid. In these critical times it is our privilege and honor to serve with a mission to immunize people with covid vaccines and save millions of lives. Our PPP model will enable stakeholder collaboration across industries, government, and NGOs to share a commitment in making available vaccination services even at grassroot levels.”

A similar drive has already been launched at Pune’s PCMC where VaccineOnWheels is introducing 5 units. The 1st unit was rolled out on 17th April at PCMC and so far this unit has immunized more than 2000 people at an average of more than 200 immunizations per day.

Rotary Club of Pune Central has come forward and supported VaccineOnWheels to associate with CSR partners, other Rotary Clubs of Pune District along with other NGOs and individual donors. President of Rotary Club of Pune Central – Ajay Dubey said “Getting vaccines to people who do not have adequate access is the need of the hour. Rotary has played a very active role in the Polio vaccination drive for a long time. Jointly with our corporate donors and other Rotary Clubs, the Rotary Club of Pune Central will fully support VaccineOnWheels in this very important and urgent endevour. We have also decided to utilize the services of VaccineOnWheels in other districts of Maharashtra and other states of India to support Indian government’s covid immunization drive in vaccinating every Indian .“

The organization emulates example of successful people-centric approach to optimize the vaccination ecosystem. VaccineOnWheels comes equipped with the capability and readiness to introduce such mobile units anywhere within India to support the nation in vaccinating people outside of hospital setups. With the support of various funding partners, we plan to introduce more than 100 mobile units which can be deployed in different states of India.