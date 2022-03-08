PMC tables Rs 8,592 cr draft budget, to focus on completing ongoing projects

WITH NOT much scope to take up new infrastructure projects due to commitment for funding the ongoing mega projects, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday tabled Rs 8,592 crore draft budget for 2022-23.

While allocation of most of the capital expenditure is for the ongoing projects undertaken by the civic body, a proposal has been made to develop basic infrastructure in the newly merged 23 villages. The PMC’s general body had increased its budget by Rs 8,370 crore in 2021-22.

“We have tabled a realistic budget for 2022-23 with just over 10% increase compared to last year. We had proposed Rs 7,600 crore for 2021-22 and would be executing nearly 80% of it by March-end. For the next financial year, Rs 8,592 crore has been proposed,” said municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar.

The municipal commissioner said the PMC is implementing mega projects like River Improvement Project, Riverfront Development Project, 24X7 water supply project, construction of flyovers and roads. “We have committed funding for these projects but have proposed Rs 508 crore for development of basic amenities in the recently merged 23 villages,” Kumar said.

There are other works including construction of six flyovers, a river bridge, road from Balbharti to Paud road, tunnel from Pashan-Panchvati to Kothrud along with construction of City Library in Ghole road, Kala Academy in Kothrud, Cancer hospital in Baner and multispeciality hospital in Warje to be undertaken in the next financial year, he said.