PMC tables draft budget proposal, big infrastructure projects missing

Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad tabled the draft civic budget on Monday. (Express photo) Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad tabled the draft civic budget on Monday. (Express photo)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration on Monday tabled a draft budget proposal of Rs 6,229 crore for 2020-21 without proposing any big infrastructure project for the city. The proposal has seen a cut of Rs 536 crore from the current fiscal, with the PMC suggesting a supplementary budget after mid-year review.

Newly-appointed Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad tabled the draft civic budget in the standing committee, stating that it was prepared under the tenure of former civic chief Saurabh Rao. Last week, Rao had replaced Gaikwad to the post of sugar commissioner.

For 2019-20, the civic administration had proposed a budget of Rs 6,085 crore, which was later revised to Rs 6,765 crore by the elected representatives. However, the PMC failed to achieve the revenue target and is likely to implement only up to Rs 4,500 crore.

Gaikwad said he will introduce the supplementary budget for PMC on the lines of the state government. “There is no rule that objects to tabling of supplementary budget in civic body. The civic administration will take a review of the civic budget after six months and table a supplementary budget,” Gaikwad said, adding that the move will help in saving administrative hassle due to frequent proposals of diversion of funds throughout the year. He also said that the supplementary budget will help the civic body manage its financial affairs efficiently.

In the draft budget, the civic administration has proposed Rs 1,260.55 crore for water supply project, which includes Rs 800 crore for the ongoing 24X7 water supply project for which the PMC plans to lay 500 km of water pipelines and install 1.5 lakh water meters. The civic administration aims to complete the work on project to draw water from the Bhama Askhed Dam and start operations in the next financial year to resolve the water issues of Vadgaonsheri, Kharadi, Chandannagar, Vimannagar, Kalas and Dhanori.

The PMC will be the first civic body in the country to implement a project to convert sludge to better quality manure for farming through new technology. “Gamma radiations will be used to kill hazardous pathogens in the sludge and then micro-organisms will be deposited to increase the soil fertility. This will enable good quality organic manure for the farming,” said municipal commissioner.

The Bhabha Atomic Research Center will supply the radioactive element free of cost to PMC for three years for the purpose. The project is likely to help in converting 100 metric tonnes of sludge from the sewage treatment plants (STPs). The PMC will spend Rs 40 crore for the implementation of the project.

In another initiative, the PMC administration has decided to undertake the road stabilisation project — which will focus on strengthening of the base of the roads using certain chemicals —which will reduce the cost and time for the construction of road while ensuring good quality roads. “The initiative will reduce the use of construction material by 30 per cent and the roads constructed will be environment friendly. The cost will be reduced by 22 per cent,” said the civic chief.

A Children Traffic Plaza is planned in Aundh and Yerawada with an aim to create awareness among children on traffic rules and inculcating traffic discipline in them at a young age.

On the revenue collection for 2020-21, the PMC administration is expecting the compensation of Rs 1,838.76 crore for abolition of local body tax (LBT) from the state government. It has estimated a revenue collection of Rs 2,253 crore from property tax considering the civic standing committee approves the proposal of hike in tax rates. The civic body had set a revenue collection from property tax to Rs 2,116 crore for current fiscal but now it is estimating it to be Rs 1,400 crore.

The slowdown in real estate industry has impacted the PMC revenue collection from building permission charges. It had set a target of Rs 900 crore but is estimated to reach Rs 650 crore by March-end and now the civic administration has set a target of Rs 750 crore. It also hopes for increasing revenue from water charges provided new rates are approved by the standing committee.

