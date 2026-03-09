PMC tables Rs 13,995 crore draft budget for 2026–27, focus on mobility and water supply

3 min readPuneMar 9, 2026 09:43 PM IST
Giving top priority to improving urban mobility and water supply in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday tabled a draft budget of Rs 13,995 crore for 2026–27, an 11 per cent increase from the current financial year’s budget estimate of Rs 12,618.09 crore.

The current financial year is likely to face a deficit of around Rs 4,000 crore. The civic administration hopes to increase revenue through a proposed five per cent hike in property tax, identifying unassessed properties, and building construction fees in newly merged villages.

For 2025–26, the budget estimate was Rs 12,618.09 crore but is expected to reach around Rs 8,500 crore by the end of March.

“The Pune civic administration has set its priority list for civic works in the city to improve the situation. The topmost priority is improving urban mobility by providing good quality roads and an increase of 65 km of new roads in the city. It also includes integrated development of footpaths that would be encroachment free and safe for public use,” said Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram.

The civic administration will carry out junction improvement at 32 locations, where signalling systems as well as encroachment-free roads will be ensured to help vehicles move at a steady speed, he added.

The second priority is to ensure adequate water supply across the city by developing infrastructure such as new pipelines and filter beds to reduce leakages.

“Parts of the city do not get sufficient water supply so it will be resolved through new infrastructure. We can save 4 to 5 TMC water loss from leakages,” the municipal commissioner said.

The PMC will also revive and strengthen lakes to increase water storage and encourage the use of groundwater, he added. Repair of drainage lines will be undertaken to prevent sewage from polluting drinking water supply.

The administration will also focus on cleanliness in the city through proper waste collection and processing systems.

“The health facilities will be improved by doing modernisation of hospitals and setting up new multi speciality hospitals at five locations in the city through public private partnership mode,” he said.

The PMC will develop a riverbank biodiversity park and ecological garden to increase green cover in the city and take steps to improve air quality to check rising pollution.

The civic administration will also develop an archery training centre in Vadgaon Budhruk, a sports nursery in Hadapsar and a dog park in Kharadi, said the municipal commissioner.

The proposed redevelopment of Balgandharva Rang Mandir in Shivajinagar will also be taken up as the structure is 58 years old. More auditoriums will be constructed in different parts of the city, he said.

The municipal commissioner said that while the budget estimates may appear high, they are achievable in the current situation.

“There are 3.5 lakh unassessed properties in the city and also new properties from recently merged villages will add to revenue collection from property tax. The proposal is to increase the tax rate by five percent. Thus, the tax revenue will increase,” he said, adding that construction of new buildings in merged villages will also increase revenue through building construction fees.

“The PMC will also raise funds for development projects through the Urban challenge fund of the union government and financial institutes to take up mega projects,” said Ram.

