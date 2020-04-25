PMC staff urged not to oppose one-day salary cut meant to raise funds to fight COVID-19

“The decision to donate one-day salary of civic staff has been conveyed to various employee unions of the PMC. This is a national duty so I appeal to civic staff to not oppose the deduction,” said Gaikwad, adding that the salary would be cut from April’s salary to be paid in May. (Express photo/Arul Horizon) “The decision to donate one-day salary of civic staff has been conveyed to various employee unions of the PMC. This is a national duty so I appeal to civic staff to not oppose the deduction,” said Gaikwad, adding that the salary would be cut from April’s salary to be paid in May. (Express photo/Arul Horizon)

Pune Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad has urged civic personnel not to oppose deduction of one day’s salary meant to raise funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Gaikwad has directed the civic accounts department to cut one day’s salary of civic staff for donation to the special funds “Municipal Commissioner PMC-Covid 19”.

“The decision to donate one-day salary of civic staff has been conveyed to various employee unions of the PMC. This is a national duty so I appeal to civic staff to not oppose the deduction,” said Gaikwad, adding that the salary would be cut from April’s salary to be paid in May.

The PMC has created a separate bank account for “Municipal Commissioner PMC-Covid 19” funds. The amount would be deposited in Account Number 60355272848 in Bank of Maharashtra having IFS code MAHB00001430.

The PMC is facing a severe financial crisis as its main revenue source, property tax, has been badly affected due to the nationwide lockdown.

Most residents who pay in cash have been unable to pay their taxes. The civic body gets its maximum collection in the first two months of the financial year due to the discount on payment by the end of May. However, the PMC has now extended the discount scheme to June-end for the convenience of residents.

Meanwhile, the PMC has put on hold various development projects. It has appealed to public to donate necessary medical equipment to hospitals and protective gear like mask, gloves and sanitiser to the civic body. Many private firms have contributed through Corporate Social Responsibility by supplying necessary health equipment as well as food in civic hospitals, quarantine centres and shelters for homeless people and labourers.

