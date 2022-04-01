With snakes and rats in offices, staffers of Pune corporation run for cover

Staffers of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), one of the oldest and richest civic bodies in Maharashtra, are terrorised by snakes slithering under the tables and rats nibbling their way through the cupboards.

The civic administration is so fed up with the menace caused by rodents that they have to immediately take steps to resolve the issue before it becomes serious.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) cell of PMC in Savarkar Bhavan was recently visited by a snake, sending jitters among the civic employees who immediately raised the issue with seniors. The cell on the ground floor of the building near Balgandharva Rang Mandir is on the banks of Mutha river.

“The building is close to the river so the snake managed to sneak in from the surrounding area. We tried to rescue the snake but it has hidden itself somewhere in the office premises. Thus, the directions have been given to immediately shift the staff on the top floor of the same building,” said Executive Engineer Yuvraj Deshmukh.

The civic staff, mainly women employees in PMAY, refused to sit in the office and had sought immediate shifting from the existing premises, he said.

In another incident, the problem of rats has been reported in the municipal secretary office on the first floor of the newly-constructed extension of the main building. “We are facing problems with rats in offices and fear the destruction of office documents and computers. Thus, the civic health department was informed about it,” said acting Municipal Secretary Shivaji Daundkar.

He said that as an immediate measure, rat traps were placed in various places in the office premises. “Around six rats have been trapped in the rat trap so far. There are many more in the office,” Daundkar said.

The staff of the municipal secretary department also complained that the centralised air-conditioner in the office was switched off due to fear of short circuits as the rats might have damaged cables. But the civic electrical department denied it. “I am not aware of the rat problem in the municipal secretary’s office. The centralized air condition in the office has been switched off as there is very less staff working in the building. However, the civic electrical department has provided fans in the office to address the woes of staff complaining of summer heat,” said Chief Engineer Srinivas Kandul.