PMC slaps Rs 20 crore development charges: SPPU blames civic body for delay in completion certificates

MANY newly-constructed buildings on the campus of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) are awaiting completion certificates from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The issuance of certificates has been pending for some time as the civic body has sought development charges to the tune of Rs 20 crore from the university for all the recent on-campus constructions.

However, the university has instead “reminded” the civic body of its dues to be paid to the university for the numerous land acquisitions by the PMC over the years.

The matter on all the ongoing civil constructions on the university campus was taken up on Saturday, during the SPPU’s senate meeting. Several senate members called on SPPU officials to clarify the current position of the construction work. Responding to their queries, officials said initially PMC had levied Rs 200 crore as development charges, which was later revised to Rs 20 crore.

The land where SPPU stands today was once the property of Raj Bhavan, owned in the name of Governor of Maharashtra. A few hundred acres of the land was transferred to SPPU, formerly known as University of Pune, when the university was established.

However, with the ownership of some land still unclear, it has now strained the relationship between the university and the civic body.

“Construction of many buildings are over. But, they cannot be occupied without receiving PMC’s completion certificate,” the SPPU top brass informed during the senate meeting, which ran late into Saturday night.

The SPPU administration said, “If we are made to pay the development charges, then the PMC will have to bear the cost of land that was acquired from SPPU, mainly for road widening and other developmental work all these years. As per rough estimates, PMC will have to pay SPPU over Rs 1,100 crore against all such acquired land, given the present rate of land,” a university official informed the senate.

In its defence to paying development charges, SPPU authorities said that the land is owned by Raj Bhavan, that is, it is a government owned land. Any construction on such land does not normally attract any kind of development charges.

“It is the issue pertaining to the land ownership and associated records maintained both at SPPU and PMC. We hope to get the matter sorted soon and are in talks with the PMC in this regard,” said an SPPU official.

