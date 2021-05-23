PMC signs MOU with HealYos, Sancheti hospital to set up free Covid-19 care clinics

Rupal Sancheti, Director of HealYos and Sancheti hospital, said, "It is important that you get the basic medical check-ups at the time of swab-tests so that you do not delay your treatment.

As the need for covid care increases, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HealYos, a city-based home health care company, along with Sancheti hospital, with the aim of providing free healthcare to coronavirus patients.

In its bid to take care of Covid-19 patients across all sections of society and to extend a helping hand to government medical staff, HealYos and Sancheti Hospital would be setting up Covid care clinics at swab testing centres run by PMC.

Through this first-of-its-kind MoU, free medical check-ups along with the basic medicine kit to those who are coming to the swab centres run by PMC will be provided. Under the initiative, those who are coming to get their swab tested, will also be checked by the doctors associated with HealYos and Sancheti Hospital.

After the basic check-up by the doctors, patients will be advised on whether to treat the virus at home or get hospitalised. If the patient does not have any severe symptoms, the HealYos and Sancheti hospital will be giving a basic free of cost medicinal tool kit.

There are around 21 swab test centres that are run by PMC. The first such Covid-19 care clinic will be starting at the Yerwada swab test centre, and eventually such clinics will be part of all centres.

Rupal Sancheti, Director of HealYos and Sancheti hospital, said, “It is important that you get the basic medical check-ups at the time of swab-tests so that you do not delay your treatment. Hence, we want to provide our services when patients come for their first swab test. With this initiative, we will be able to provide Covid-19 care across all the communities.”

“As the coronavirus cases have increased, the healthcare staff at the hospitals are working hard to offer their services. The number of patients has increased a lot, making it a daunting task to cater to all the affected patient population. One of the main challenges is also managing healthcare staff during the pandemic situation. Hence we have come up with an initiative where we will be offering free medical check-ups to all those who are coming at the swab center.” She added.

Rubal Agarwal, Additional Municipal Commissioner, PMC, said, “Currently, once the patient tests positive, they have to either go to Naidu hospital or PMC dedicated swab centers or Sassoon hospital for further check-ups and home isolation certificates. With this initiative the hassle-free medical advice would be given at this swab test center itself. We are happy that HealYos and Sancheti hospital have come forward to help us in this time of the pandemic.”

