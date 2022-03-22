PMC shuts down Wanowrie swimming pool after 17-year-old boy drowns, RLSS experts had raised red flag

Two days after a 17-year-old boy drowned in a Pune Municipal Corporation-run swimming pool at Wanowrie, civic authorities have shut down the facility. Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said an enquiry has been ordered into the incident.

On Tuesday, the PMC officially closed the pool and a showcause notice was served to the private contractor demanding an explanation as to why there was negligence. Santosh Warule, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, PMC said a detailed enquiry report will be submitted to the PMC commissioner.

There are a total of 25 swimming pools run by PMC of which ten continue to be closed for repair work. “We will conduct a survey immediately to ensure whether norms are being followed by the pool contractors,” Warule said.

However the assurance comes exactly a month since Rear Admiral P D Sharma (retd), President of the Pune based Rashtriya Life Saving Society (RLSS)-India, that has been working diligently to prevent drowning accidents in pools, had written to Vikram Kumar to conduct pool audits and ensure that swimming pool operators put safety systems in place.

The death of 17-year-old Ganesh Patole at the Wanowrie pool on March 20 confirmed their worst fears about the lack of preparation and life-saving skills. “Our appeal for a pool safety exercise in the first or second week of March sadly was left unheard,” Admiral Sharma had said.

“The letter was written a month ago as we wanted to express our concern and apprehension of possible drowning deaths in pools in Pune as they were being opened after a gap of two years. Since 2001 ,the Rashtriya Life Saving Society (India), were appointed honorary consultants for safer swimming in Pune and had organised regular pool safety audits and workshops where pool lifeguards,owners and operators were exhorted to pay attention to safety norms and pool rules to ensure safety of pool users. There was no drowning death in Pune from 2010 to 2015 and after that there have been hardly one or two incidents due to a good safety system in place. But we are worried about the outcome this summer due to lack of preparation and lifesaving skills,” Admiral Sharma has said in his letter to PMC. “Now the death of a young boy has just confirmed our worst fears,” added Kavita Sharma, Vice President, RLSS-India.

“There has been no preparation of setting up pool safety protocols and refresher training for the lifeguards. Unfortunately there has been no response from the Commissioner’s office to date despite our requesting for a meeting to apprise him of the lurking danger of drownings in Pune,” Sharma said. ` The new summer season is about to start and many school children, youth and adults will be rushing to swimming pools which will then become crowded. To ensure safety for all, the presence of trained and certified Lifeguards and necessary Lifesaving equipment needs to be made mandatory,” Sharma added.

As per the tender process, another contractor was appointed in July 2018 at the PMC run pool in Wanowrie. However, due to the Covid pandemic, swimming pools were shut down for more than one and a half years.

Ganesh’s family is numb with shock and relatives said that the pool was overcrowded on Sunday afternoon when he drowned and no one even noticed his absence. While police have registered a case of accidental death, the family has been trying to file an FIR claiming negligence by the pool operator. “As against 40 people in the pool, there were more than 100 persons,” relatives of Ganesh claimed. “We have been trying to file a proper complaint for two days now,” Ganesh’s uncle Ashok Patole said.



“We cannot not believe he is no more. Ganesh was enthusiastic about sports, used to run , swim and had even won a medal at a local cricket competition recently. During the lockdown Ganesh had worked as a delivery boy with a local store to help in the household expenses (his father works as a security guard at a housing society) . Ganesh had secured 90 per cent in Standard X and had appeared for HSC exams. He was a bright boy and had hoped to study well to get a good job,” said Ashok.

When contacted Deepak Lagad, police inspector at the Wanowrie police station, said that they were investigating the matter.