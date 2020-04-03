PMC sets up team to monitor discharged coronavirus patients

The civic staff will also have to check if the home-quarantined person is isolated inside his/her house, with separate provision for clothes, utensils and washroom. (File) The civic staff will also have to check if the home-quarantined person is isolated inside his/her house, with separate provision for clothes, utensils and washroom. (File)

After taking several measures to locate and screen those returning from abroad, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has now decided to monitor even those coronavirus patients who have recovered and been discharged from the hospital. The PMC has set up a new dedicated team that will closely monitor them.

“Patients treated for coronavirus infection and discharged from Naidu Hospital as well as private hospitals have been asked to remain in home quarantine for 14 more days. It is necessary to keep a close watch on them… and monitor their health,” said Rubal Agarwal, additional municipal commissioner, PMC. She added that a team, comprising of the civic property tax department staff, is also going to monitor those who have come back from abroad and are in home quarantine.

Each staffer has been given the responsibility of a specific area and they have to keep track of the home-quarantined person every day.

The team will check if the person has a home quarantine stamp and has downloaded the ‘Saiyam’ app, and also how many persons they have come in contact with during home quarantine.

The staff will take help from the respective ward offices and submit their report every day. Any staff found to be negligent in performing their duties will face action, said Agarwal.

Till Friday evening, a total of eight coronavirus patients in PMC jurisdiction have recovered and been discharged, while 37 are still in the hospital, with maximum 29 in Naidu Hospital. The disease has claimed two lives in Pune till now.

