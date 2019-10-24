PMC sets up markets for SHGs at five locations

The PUNE Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started the Bachat Bazaar and exhibition at five locations, in a bid to provide a market for the products of self help groups, from 11 am to 9 pm till October 24.

pmc, pune, pune news, latest news

Advertising

The bazaars have been set up on the premises of Balgandharva Rangmandir in Shivajinagar, Nathuji Mengde swimming pool in Karve Nagar, P L Deshpande Garden on Sinhagad Road, Nanasaheb Peshwa ground in Katraj and the vegetable market in Vadgaon Sheri. The stalls include products manufactured by women self-help groups and organisations of disabled children.

A special stall at each location will raise public awareness on the ban of single use plastic and the available alternatives. Lamps, decorative materials for Diwali, clothes, ayurvedic products, paper products as alternatives to plastic, cloth bags, leather bags, cloth files and sweets are available at the stalls.

Visitors to the stalls can also enjoy homemade traditional Maharashtrian food.