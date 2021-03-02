PMC sets up 10 new vaccination centres at city hospitals

The second phase of vaccination was started at four government hospitals. (Representational)

With the increasing demand for Covid-19 vaccination from the eligible beneficiaries in the second phase of the drive, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday set up 10 new vaccination centres — eight government-run hospitals and two private hospitals — in addition to the four centres started on March 1.

As per the government directions, the PMC started the second phase of vaccination, which was for comorbid patients above 45 years of age and all citizens above 60 years. Earlier, it had started the first phase on January 16 for the healthcare workers which included doctors, nurses, ward boys, security guards and then for frontline workers which included staff of civic body, police department, Home department and Home guard.The second dose of vaccine has to be administered after a gap of 28 days.

The second phase of vaccination was started at four government hospitals – Kamla Nehru Hospital in Mangalwar Peth, Jayabhai Sutar Hospital in Kothrud, Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Yerawada and Sassoon General Hospital. But due to technical problems in the CoWIN portal, only 154 senior citizens and 16 comorbid patients were administered the first dose on March 1.

“The walk-in registration facility for vaccination is available in the four centres of Kamla Nehru hospital, Jayabhai Sutar hospital, Rajiv Gandhi hospital and Sassoon hospital,” a civic health official said.

The vaccination centres have been increased from Tuesday with addition of eight government hospitals and two private hospitals where the vaccination would be done only for those registered on CoWIN portal.

The government hospitals included Ganagaram Karne hospital on Nagar road, Kalas Hospital in Yerawada, Malti Kachi Hospital in Bhavani Peth, Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Dias Plot, Bindu Madhav Thackeray Hospital in Warje, Bartakke Hospital in Warje, Bhangire Hospital in Mohammadwadi and Pote Hospital in Sahakarnagar. The two private hospitals where vaccination centres have been set up are Aundh Institute of Medical Science in Aundh and Inlaks and Budhrani Hospital in Koregaon Park.

The PMC has so far received 1,92 lakh doses of vaccines from the state government and 98,570 of them have been distributed so far. Around 70 per cent of the registered 56,000 healthcare workers and 30 per cent of registered 57,264 frontline workers have been inoculated so far.