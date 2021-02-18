PMC sees spike in fresh Covid-19 cases; Aundh-Baner maximum with 43 patients

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) saw a jump in the number of Covid-19 patients, with 428 new infections found in the last 24 hours. With testing scaled up, the PMC has been witnessing an increase in positivity rate in the last one week.

As per the civic administration, Aundh-Baner (43) has the maximum number of newly infected patients followed by Warje-Karvenagar (43), Kothrud-Bavdhan (41) and Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward office area (40).

Wanawadi-Ramtekdi has the least with 11 new patients.

On Wednesday, mayor Murlidhar Mohol indicated that the civic body might re-introduce micro-containment zones in the most affected areas if the spread is not reduced in the next few days.

The PMC will be strictly implementing the mask rule in public places. It will also take action against establishments not ensuring social distance norms.

Private hospitals will also be asked to increase their bed capacity for treatment of Covid-19 patients. This will be in addition to the 1,163 beds available in the civic and government hospitals.