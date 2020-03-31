PMC seeks to set up 3 ICUs in civic hospitals, asks citizens to contribute

The PMC also needs 50 ventilators, 15 defibrillators, beds and other medical equipment.(File) The PMC also needs 50 ventilators, 15 defibrillators, beds and other medical equipment.(File)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appealed for help to set up three Intensive Care Units (ICUs) with 50 beds collectively in three civic hospitals.

Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said on Tuesday, “The PMC is working hard and trying to extend all possible facilities to fight COVID-19. We appreciate the volunteers lending a hand to migrants and the needy with food, medicines and other daily items, and providing accomodation facilities in hostels for student and migrants who are unable to reach their native place due to the lockdown”.

“… The PMC is planning to set up ICU facilities in three civic hospitals with total 50 beds. We would appreciate contributions in upgrading the existing unused health infrastructure available with the PMC…,” said Gaikwad.

The PMC also needs 50 ventilators, 15 defibrillators, beds and other medical equipment.

