PMC seeks to hike water charges by 15 per cent, introduce user charges for garbage processing

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration has tabled a proposal to hike water charges by 15 per cent and introduce user charges for the processing of garbage in the next financial year. The civic administration has submitted its tax proposal before the civic body’s Standing Committee, which would be taken up for discussion in a special meeting. According to the proposal, there will be no hike in property tax, but there will be a 15 per cent hike in water charges and the civic body will introduce user charges for garbage processing.

In 2017, the PMC had passed a resolution to increase water charges by 15 per cent every year, in order to raise funds for the implementation of its other projects: revamping the water supply system and ensuring 24×7 water supply to the city.