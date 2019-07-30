PMC seeks request for proposal to appoint consultancy firm to prepare and implement town planning scheme

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sought a request for proposal (RFP) to appoint a consultancy firm to prepare and implement a Town Planning Scheme. The PMC’s functions include preparation of development plans for Pune, as per the direction of the PMC Planning Committee, control on development activities, town planning schemes and provision of infrastructure.

The PMC has a jurisdiction of 335.7 sq km, which includes 147 sq km of old area, 100 sq km of 23 villages merged into city limits a few years ago and 88.7 sq km of 12 villages merged into the city last year. “The main objective of this project is to provide planned orderly development and efficient services to residents, other stakeholders, including administrators, business community and investors, by preparation and implementation of Town Planning Scheme/s as per the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, within Pune Municipal Corporation area. The work shall be executed according to the specification and good standard of practice necessary to fulfill the objectives of the Town Planning Scheme/s strictly in accordance with MRTP Act, 1966 and as per instructions and the satisfaction of the PMC authority,” said a municipal officer.

The consultant will prepare a detailed methodology to implement the TPS, including all the statutory and non-statutory forms, judicial and quasi-judicial matters, and it would be submitted as a manual with the timeline of each activity, the officer said. “The consultant will also study and present the best town planning model and also propose futuristic urbanisation, planning models and themes. All tasks will be carried out by the consultant in coordination with the planning and engineering sections of the PMC,” said the officer.

The TPS will be based on the guiding principles to provide enhanced benefits to landowners through the synergy of scale of economy, opportunity for higher returns of land stock, reduction in litigations, creation of impeccable land titles, paving way for land liquidity and making the landowner the main stakeholder in development and urbanisation. The consultant will make the cash component redundant in land transfers by increasing inherent land values to ultimate potentials in terms of returns, the officer said.

The TPS will protect landowners from sharing the burden of cost of infrastructure development and town planning schemes as the cost of the TPS and infrastructure would be fully borne by the PMC, he said. “The scheme would be economical and simple for the landowners and there would be no grievance for them. It will create a good investment ecosystem that will fund development in the region,” the officer added.

The consultant will initially formulate a vision plan in accordance with the thematic philosophy of the PMC. It will select an area under the TPS and will define the purpose of taking up TPS as per the directives of the PMC, said the officer, adding that the consultant will collect all data regarding the most efficient and inclusive urbanisation norms and also devise outside-the-box norms for future urbanisation needs. The consultant will also take into consideration the directives of the PMC, planning norms, physical features, existing roads, transportation, communication and other administrative boundaries, the officer said. “Based on the information, in consultation with and as per the directives of the PMC, the consultant will freeze the extent and boundaries of the proposed TPS and prepare a location plan,” he said.

The PMC had implemented a TPS in 1915. However, the initiative did not gain momentum even though other cities implemented their own town planning schemes.