PMC seeks nod to hand over land for Pune Metro rail

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sought permission to lease 17 land plots worth Rs 20.68 crore to the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) for Re 1 per year for the next 30 years. The Maha-Metro had requested the plots to develop facilities for the Pune Metro rail project.

The PMC administration tabled the proposal in the city improvement committee.

“The PMC is financially responsible to the tune of Rs 951.6 crore to implement the Pune Metro rail project, according to agreements. The 17 land plots measuring 3,041 square metres are worth Rs 28.68 crore, and this should be deducted from the PMC’s total financial responsibility for the project,” said Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

The Maha-Metro should pay the PMC a nominal fee of Re 1 per year for 30 years for the land, the proposal said.

The Maha-Metro should construct a wall to demarcate the land after the construction work is complete, and take responsibility for the safety and security of the area, it added.

The proposal stated that the Maha-Metro should return the civic land used for the working space in its original condition, and no inconvenience should be caused to residents and civic staff visiting the gardens where the work will be undertaken. The Maha-Metro will be responsible for their safety, it said.

“The committee should allow us to hand over the 17 land plots in the first phase under the conditions laid by the PMC,” said Rao.

The Maha-Metro has said that most of these plots would be used to construct entry-exit escalators, staircases and lifts, foot overbridges and footpaths.

The plots are in Kothrud, Mayur Colony, Pulachiwadi, Sambhaji Garden, Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, LBT office, behind the PMC main building, near Ruby Hall at Pune station and Bundgarden.

The civic body usually leases land through the

tender process to the highest bidder, however, since the Pune Metro project is a government venture, it is being leased at Re 1 per year.