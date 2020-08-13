PMC seeks essentiality certificate from DMER to set up medical college

The college will be set up on a 10-acre plot and named after late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, officials said. (File)

GIVING A much-needed push to setting up a civic-run medical college and hospital, a team of officials from the PMC on Thursday submitted a letter to the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) seeking the essentiality certificate.

On Friday, another letter will be sent to Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) at Nashik, seeking affiliation for the proposed college.

“After necessary certificates are obtained from the government, we will send the proposal to Medical Council of India for approval,” Ramchandra Hankare, health chief at the PMC, told The Indian Express. On Thursday, a team led by Mayor Murlidhar Mohol went to Mumbai and submitted the letter to DMER for the essentiality certificate.

The proposal to set up Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College with an intake of 100 students and 500-bed attached hospital was approved by the state government in May.

It may be recalled that in August 2019, the PMC Standing Committee gave its nod to set up a trust to run the medical college at Rs 622 crore.

The college will be set up on a 10-acre plot and named after late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, officials said.

After a nod from the state government to form the medical education trust in order to establish the medical college, the civic body will now submit the proposal to MUHS.

The need for a medical college was realised few years ago and, after the pandemic, the process has got a push as the civic body has to rely mainly on private hospitals for treating critical Covid-19 patients due to lack of infrastructure.

There are 595 posts of doctors, nurses, and other necessary staff proposed for the college. The Ahemdabad-based INI Design Studio Pvt Ltd has been appointed as a consultant on the project, which provided the option to set up the trust to run the college.

The medical education trust will be independent and make the college self-reliant by raising funds through fees and nominal treatment charges. All appointments for the medical college will be made by the trust.

The mayor, standing committee chairperson, municipal commissioner, additional municipal commissioner, civic health chief, medical superintendent, dean of medical college, leader of House and Opposition in the PMC will all be trustees. The governing body and executive committee of the trust will include office-bearers and officers of the PMC.

