PMC screens Gultekdi slum residents after man, daughter back from Dubai test positive

The PMC disinfected the area with immediate effect. (File) The PMC disinfected the area with immediate effect. (File)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started implementing containment measures in Gultekdi after a 65-year-old man and his 30-year-old daughter tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday.

“We have disinfected the area with immediate effect. However, the survey is yet to complete. We are hoping their is no local transmission of disease,” said civic officer.

The man and his daughter had returned from Dubai on March 9. They had no symptoms initially and were tested two days ago.

The PMC began its door-to-door survey on Monday to screen residents. “A total of 2,500 people were screened on the first day and six people were referred for tests. They have tested negative,” said the civic officer.

The Gultekdi slum adjoining the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) market has an estimated population of 10,000.

Meanwhile, the PMC on Tuesday started a pre-isolation centre at Khedekar Hospital in Bopodi. “All private medical practitioners have been urged to keep their clinics open. Any person with symptoms should be sent to the pre-isolation centre at Khedekar Hospital. If the person tests positive for infection then the PMC will shift him or her to Naidu Hospital,” said a PMC statement.

The civic staff conducting the survey should also refer such a patient to the hospital as all arrangements with staff to accommodate 25 people have been made at the hospital, the statement added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd