PMC sanctions Rs 1.51 cr for private agency to obtain environment nod, draws flak

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)’s steps to obtain Environmental Clearance (EC) for the Balbharati to Paud Phata road project has come under criticism with the civic body sanctioning Rs 1.51 crore for a private agency to procure the EC despite it having already carried out the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA), which is the base of environment study for the project.

The Balbharati to Paud Phata road is outlined in the Development Plan of Pune city but has not been developed due to opposition by environmentalists and local citizens citing damage to the environment. The civic Standing Committee on Thursday approved a proposal to appoint a consultant to secure the EC. Standing Committee chairman Srinath Bhimale stated that an expenditure of approximately Rs 1.51 crore has been sanctioned for this undertaking.