PMC sanctions Rs 1.51 cr for private agency to obtain environment nod, draws flak

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The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)’s steps to obtain Environmental Clearance (EC) for the Balbharati to Paud Phata road project has come under criticism with the civic body sanctioning Rs 1.51 crore for a private agency to procure the EC despite it having already carried out the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA), which is the base of environment study for the project.
The Balbharati to Paud Phata road is outlined in the Development Plan of Pune city but has not been developed due to opposition by environmentalists and local citizens citing damage to the environment. The civic Standing Committee on Thursday approved a proposal to appoint a consultant to secure the EC. Standing Committee chairman Srinath Bhimale stated that an expenditure of approximately Rs 1.51 crore has been sanctioned for this undertaking.
A survey for this project will be conducted across four distinct seasons, based on which a comprehensive report will be prepared. The total cost for these four seasonal surveys is estimated at Rs 1.51 crore, with payments to be disbursed on a seasonal basis, Bhimale added.
The proposal entails widening the road to 30 metres; furthermore, consideration had previously been given to developing it as an elevated corridor. However, the project was challenged in the Supreme Court.
While constituting a committee to examine this matter, the SC explicitly clarified that obtaining environmental clearance is mandatory for the project. Additionally, the SC directed the State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) to conduct a hearing regarding this case.
Aditya Environmental Services Pvt Ltd was the only agency which came forward to procure EC for the project. The tender submitted by the company amounts to approximately Rs 1.51 crore, whereas the municipal budget includes a provision of Rs 2 crore for this specific project, he added.
Incidentally, the Pune civic body would be giving Rs 41.56 lakh to the agency for EIA studies and Rs 56.75 lakh for updating EIA for four seasons, Rs 7.76 lakh for technical assistance for two years, Rs 19.76 lakh for submitting application for EC to SEIAA. The civic body had conducted the EIA in 2019 and made a total project estimate of Rs 252 crore for the project in 2023.
State Youth Congress chief Akshay Jain said, “Instead of taking decisions that directly impact and improve the lives of Pune citizens, certain individuals seem to be working only to benefit contractors. Looking at the recent decisions of the municipal corporation, one thing is clear — this is not development, but inflated projects and questionable approvals. Approving Rs 1.51 crore for a Rs 34 lakh tender is not just an error; it indicates a systematic misuse of funds to benefit a few. A thorough investigation is necessary.”